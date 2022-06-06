As Apple upgrades its software, developers hunt for headset hints

While a headset is unlikely on Monday, Apple might announce an updated version of its Mac Pro computer, which is aimed at users such as developers who need a lot of computing power and is the last machine in Apple's lineup to use a central processor from Intel Corp. That machine would likely feature a powerful processor made up of multiple Apple Silicon chips fused together with advanced packaging technology, said Ben Bajarin, head of consumer technologies at Creative Strategies.

The Apple Store was offline on Monday morning, a move that in the past has been followed by new products being added to the site.

Analysts expect some of the day's biggest takeaways to be updates to core products like the iPad. Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to overhaul the device's operating system to make it better for working with multiple apps and a keyboard. Such a move would reflect the fact that higher-end iPads have processor chips that are as powerful as Apple's Mac computers, but also features that those Mac computers do not have, such as touch screens and cellular data connections.

"For years, Apple pointed to the iPad as the computer for everyone. Now it feels increasingly like the Mac is the computer for everyone. If that’s the case, where do you take the iPad?” said Tom Mainelli, group president for consumer and device research at IDC.