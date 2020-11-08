Charge your smartphone via T-shirt soon without electric shock

Imagine if you can charge your smartphone via the T-shirt you are wearing without any electric shock. Scientists have found a way to generate electricity from nylon, raising hopes that the clothes on our backs will become an important source of energy.

These smart clothes will also monitor our health through miniaturised sensors and charge devices without any external power source.

This discovery—a collaboration between the University of Bath, the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Germany and the University of Coimbra in Portugal—is based on breakthrough work on solution-processed ‘piezoelectric’ nylons led by professor Kamal Asadi from the Department of Physics at Bath and his student Saleem Anwar.