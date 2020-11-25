Huawei patents smartphone temperature measurement tech

Huawei`s `Mate 30 Pro`, the latest smartphone by the Chinese tech giant Huawei, is displayed after a presentation to reveal Huawei`s latest smartphones `Mate 30` and `Mate 30 Pro` in Munich, southern Germany, on September 19, 2019. The latest high-end smartphone of Chinese giant Huawei could be the first that could be void of popular Google apps because of US sanctions. Photo: AFP
Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has filed a new patent related to temperature measurement on mobile devices.

Huawei filed a design patent (CN306175428S) titled ‘Mobile Phone with Graphical User Interface for Temperature Measurement and Display Results’ on 31 March and it was officially published on 17 November, reports GizmoChina.

According to the patent’s document, after measuring the temperature of a human or an object through the camera of a mobile phone or a tablet, the result of the measurement can be viewed on the device’s display itself.

The company has already launched two smartphones with similar functions. The first handset is the Honor Play4 Pro Temperature Measurement Edition and the second model is the recently launched ultra-premium Porsche Design Huawei Mate40 RS.

Both these handsets use an IR camera, which is capable of measuring temperatures ranging from -20oC and 100oC.

Earlier, Huawei filed a patent for a smartphone with three flip camera design.

The patent, which was approved on 17 December last year, had been filed with WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) back on 9 January, this year.

The design is similar to that of the ASUS Zenfone 6, but the upcoming Huawei’s smartphone will feature three cameras instead of two.

