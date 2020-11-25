Huawei patents smartphone temperature measurement tech

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has filed a new patent related to temperature measurement on mobile devices.

Huawei filed a design patent (CN306175428S) titled ‘Mobile Phone with Graphical User Interface for Temperature Measurement and Display Results’ on 31 March and it was officially published on 17 November, reports GizmoChina.

According to the patent’s document, after measuring the temperature of a human or an object through the camera of a mobile phone or a tablet, the result of the measurement can be viewed on the device’s display itself.

The company has already launched two smartphones with similar functions. The first handset is the Honor Play4 Pro Temperature Measurement Edition and the second model is the recently launched ultra-premium Porsche Design Huawei Mate40 RS.