Huawei to launch new desktop computer soon: Report

IANS
Beijing
The Huawei logo is seen at a bus stop in Mexico City, Mexico on 22 February 2019. Reuters File Photo
The Huawei logo is seen at a bus stop in Mexico City, Mexico on 22 February 2019. Reuters File Photo

Chinese tech giant Huawei is reportedly planning to launch a desktop computer by the end of this year.

The upcoming desktop computer from Huawei will be powered by the company’s own Kunpeng 920 chipset, along with a graphics processor from AMD which could be Radeon R7 430, reports GizmoChina.

The device could pack 8GB DDR4-2666 RAM and 256GB SSD storage. It is also expected to have an optical drive, keyboard, mouse, 180W power supply, and the company’s own Kylin operating system.

The device may feature a 23.8-inch display and could be aimed at business use.

Meanwhile, Huawei once again led the China smartphone market with 45 per cent share in the third quarter as sales recovered slowly with 6 per cent growth in the country (quarter-on-quarter), according to a Counterpoint Research report.

The growth, however, was still down 14 per cent year-on-year and the country was yet to recover to the pre-Covid level.

