Huawei to launch new desktop computer soon: Report

Chinese tech giant Huawei is reportedly planning to launch a desktop computer by the end of this year.

The upcoming desktop computer from Huawei will be powered by the company’s own Kunpeng 920 chipset, along with a graphics processor from AMD which could be Radeon R7 430, reports GizmoChina.

The device could pack 8GB DDR4-2666 RAM and 256GB SSD storage. It is also expected to have an optical drive, keyboard, mouse, 180W power supply, and the company’s own Kylin operating system.