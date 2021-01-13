Microsoft announces Surface Pro 7+ for Business

Microsoft on Tuesday announced Surface Pro 7+ that will be sold only to commercial and educational customers.

The new model sports the same 12.3-inch display, a choice between three Intel processors, and SSD (solid-state drive) options up to 1TB. Like the Pro 7, the 7+ can mutate from more-or-less notebook form factor to tablet, with or without the optional keyboard still attached.

“Surface Pro 7+ is purpose-built with the needs of our business and education customers in mind,” asserted Robin Seiler, a corporate vice president in the Microsoft Devices group, in a post on a company blog.