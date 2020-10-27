OnePlus launches 2 new affordable Nord smartphones

Smartphone brand OnePlus on Monday announced two new phones in its affordable Nord lineup called the N10 5G and N100.

The N10 5G starts at 349 euros and is powered by a Snapdragon 690 chip.

The N100 starts at 199 euros and is powered by a Snapdragon 460 chip, reports The Verge.

The company said both the devices will be available on other countries “at a later date,” following the European release.

The N100 will arrive in the UK on November 10 with the N10 5G following later in November.