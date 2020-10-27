OnePlus launches 2 new affordable Nord smartphones

IANS
London
OnePlus phone logo

Smartphone brand OnePlus on Monday announced two new phones in its affordable Nord lineup called the N10 5G and N100.

The N10 5G starts at 349 euros and is powered by a Snapdragon 690 chip.

The N100 starts at 199 euros and is powered by a Snapdragon 460 chip, reports The Verge.

The company said both the devices will be available on other countries “at a later date,” following the European release.

The N100 will arrive in the UK on November 10 with the N10 5G following later in November.

The 6.5-inch OnePlus Nord N10 5G has 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage, along with a 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T.

The 6.52-inch N100 has a bigger 5,000mAh battery, and has 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage (which is expandable).

It comes with a 13MP main camera, and two additional cameras for portrait and macro shots.

Like the N10 5G, there’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Both the devices run Android 10 out of the box.

