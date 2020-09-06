OPPO may launch TikTok-like video platform: Report

IANS
Hong Kong
Oppo logo
Oppo logo

With TikTok facing challenges in some of its biggest markets such as India and the US, Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is mulling to build its own short video platform, the media has reported.

While details about the platform are still scarce, the world's fifth-largest smartphone vendor may launch the service later this year, a top executive of the company told the South China Morning Post.

"We're about to launch our short video service in the second half of this year," Jimmy Yi, president of Oppo Asia-Pacific, was quoted as saying in a recent interview.

"Internet services will be important to our business as 5G (network roll-out around the world) continues to develop," Yi said.

If OPPO indeed rolls out such an initiative, it could become the first major smartphone maker to have built-in short video app on its devices.

Advertisement

This is a bit surprising because among the Android smartphone brand, only Xiaomi appears to have taken a services strategy seriously so far.

OPPO revealed its plan for a short video service at a time when TikTok is facing threat of a ban in the US if the ByteDance-owned platform does not quickly sell its US operations.

TikTok and 58 other apps were banned by India in June.

While OPPO may bank upon millions of its smartphone users worldwide to scale its services, quickly building a platform that can replace TikTok may be easier said than done, as such a service will require a strong creator community.

More News

Huawei patents foldable smartphone with stylus, sub-display

The Huawei logo is seen at a bus stop in Mexico City, Mexico on 22 February 2019. Reuters File Photo

5G to herald data-drive intelligent fintech revolution: Huawei

A Huawei logo and a 5G sign are pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters

Samsung launches pricey new Note as pandemic shrinks smartphone market

Samsung launches pricey new Note as pandemic shrinks smartphone market

Sony launches ‘A7S III’ full-frame mirrorless camera

Sony launches ‘A7S III’ full-frame mirrorless camera