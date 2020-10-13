Realme 7 series launched in Bangladesh

World’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, Realme, has launched Realme 7 Pro with and Realme 7i in the Bangladesh smartphone market on Monday, reports UNB.

The price of Realme 7 Pro with 65W SuperDart Charging feature is Tk 27,990. And in its price segment, Realme 7i is the first smartphone that comes with a 64MP camera and priced at Tk 18,990, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

Arifin Shuvoo, noted actor and Face of Realme Smartphone Bangladesh, presented both smartphones in an online launch and within 3 minutes successfully completed the mission to unveil the launching ceremony via “Mission Code-Pro,” highlighting 65W Super Dart Charge of Realme 7 Pro.