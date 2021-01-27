Samsung Display develops low-power OLED panel for smartphones

Samsung Display a major display maker in South Korea, said Tuesday it has developed a low-power consumption organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel for smartphones.

The affiliate of Samsung Electronics Co. said the latest OLED display reduces power consumption up to 16 per cent compared with its previous smartphone panels.

The new OLED panel is already being used in Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone unveiled earlier this month, it added.

OLED displays do not require a separate light source but produces colors by running an electric current directly through a proprietary set of self-luminous organic materials, reports Yonhap news agency.