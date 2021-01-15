Samsung launches Galaxy S21 series, SmartTag, Buds Pro

In its first biggest launch of 2021, South Korean tech giant Samsung on Thursday launched new flagship Galaxy S21 series smartphones, Buds Pro and SmartTag during the ‘Unpacked 2021 event.
All the three devices are 5G ready and are powered with Samsung’s own state-of-the-art Exynos 2100 chipset.
The flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra device will come with the popular S Pen—a first for the Galaxy S series.
To date, the Stylus (S) Pen came only with Samsung Galaxy Note series smartphones that took productivity and creativity up a notch.
“Galaxy S21 Ultra is another example of how Samsung is driving meaningful innovation forward to give people personalised experiences that enrich their lives and empower them to express who they are,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronic.
Samsung also launched a pair of new true wireless earbuds called the Galaxy Buds Pro priced at $199, along with a SmartTag that will help you find lost items, including pets.
The new Galaxy Buds Pro comes with an Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation and feature system in the package which uses a separate woofer and tweeter making it a 2-way speaker.
Samsung claims that the Galaxy Buds Pro can reduce the surrounding noise by up to 99 per cent, a bold claim that will require some rigorous testing to ascertain.
The Galaxy SmartTag starts at $29.99. The Bluetooth dongle attaches to valuables such as keys, bags or pet collars and makes those items trackable via a mobile app.
The India pricing of both Buds Pro and SmartTag are yet to be revealed.