Samsung launches Galaxy S21 series, SmartTag, Buds Pro

In its first biggest launch of 2021, South Korean tech giant Samsung on Thursday launched new flagship Galaxy S21 series smartphones, Buds Pro and SmartTag during the ‘Unpacked 2021 event.

All the three devices are 5G ready and are powered with Samsung’s own state-of-the-art Exynos 2100 chipset.

The flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra device will come with the popular S Pen—a first for the Galaxy S series.

To date, the Stylus (S) Pen came only with Samsung Galaxy Note series smartphones that took productivity and creativity up a notch.