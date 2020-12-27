Samsung to reduce pre-order period for Galaxy S21 series: Report

IANS
Seoul
Samsung Galaxy signage hangs on the ceiling during a launch event at Barclays Center on 7 August 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: AFP
Samsung Galaxy signage hangs on the ceiling during a launch event at Barclays Center on 7 August 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: AFP

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch Galaxy S21 series on 14 January and a new report has claimed that the smartphone maker will not give a lot of time to the users who want to pre-order the devices.

Pre-order is said to run from 15 to 21 January. That is less than a week only which makes it the shortest pre-sale window by Samsung. Usually, pre-orders run for two weeks, reports Android Community.

These dates are only for South Koren but we believe other key markets will get the phone soon after. In some regions, a same-day global release may also occur.

Samsung will launch three models of the S21 Series - Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G.

Advertisement

The S21 would have a 6.2-inch display, the Plus would be 6.7 inches and the Ultra would reportedly have a 6.8-inch display.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra shows us its camera module supposed to feature a 10MP 10X super-telephoto zoom, a 108MP main, a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP 3X telephoto camera.

Galaxy S21 Ultra might feature a laser autofocus system that would replace the Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor found in its predecessor.

The Galaxy S21 would come in phantom violet, phantom gray, phantom white and phantom pink colours.

More News

Apple bug doesn’t allow notifications for SMS texts, iMessages

The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, US, 16 October 2019.

iOS 14.2 causing battery drain in some iPhones: Report

Customers look at an Apple iPhone 6 at an Apple reseller shop in Bangkok, Thailand, on 18 September. A significant number of Apple Inc customers are reporting their mobile devices have crashed after attempting to upload the new iOS 9 operating system, the latest in a line of launch glitches for the tech giant. Photo: Reuters

Samsung may launch 3 types of foldable phones in 2021

Samsung first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold is seen at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin. Photo: Reuters

Apple patents new MacBook Touch Bar with Force Touch technology

In this file photo taken on 16 February 2019 this illustration picture shows the US multinational technology company Apple logo displayed on a tablet in Paris. Photo: AFP