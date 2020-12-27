Samsung to reduce pre-order period for Galaxy S21 series: Report

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch Galaxy S21 series on 14 January and a new report has claimed that the smartphone maker will not give a lot of time to the users who want to pre-order the devices.

Pre-order is said to run from 15 to 21 January. That is less than a week only which makes it the shortest pre-sale window by Samsung. Usually, pre-orders run for two weeks, reports Android Community.

These dates are only for South Koren but we believe other key markets will get the phone soon after. In some regions, a same-day global release may also occur.

Samsung will launch three models of the S21 Series - Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G.