Samsung unveils solar-charging eco remotes for TVs

IANS
Seoul
This file photo taken on 11 October 2016 shows the Samsung store in Paris. Samsung Electronics France was charged in April 2019 with `deceptive marketing practices`. Photo: AFP
This file photo taken on 11 October 2016 shows the Samsung store in Paris. Samsung Electronics France was charged in April 2019 with `deceptive marketing practices`. Photo: AFP

Samsung has unveiled solar-charging eco-friendly remotes made of recycled plastic for its latest lineup of smart TVs.

The Eco Remote Control looks like any of Samsung’s TV clickers from recent years. But flip it around and a long panel of solar cells that can charge the internal battery, reports The Verge.

The remote has an energy-efficient circuit design that doesn’t require to change the batteries.

Samsung says each remote lasts two years and is made with 28 per cent recycled plastic (around 31g). It will also reduce tons of plastic waste per year and further its efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

Advertisement

Apart from the solar-powered remotes, Samsung is also reducing the amount of ink it uses on the sides of its TV boxes and says those boxes can be repurposed into other household items like a cat house or toys for kids.

In addition, Samsung has unveiled its 2021 TV lineup, including a new Neo QLED TV using mini LED technology, as the South Korean tech giant looks to defend its status as the world’s leading TV vendor.

Samsung’s Neo QLED TV made its debut at the First Look event ahead of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, along with new models of Micro LED and Lifestyle TVs.

More News

Samsung to reduce pre-order period for Galaxy S21 series: Report

Samsung Galaxy signage hangs on the ceiling during a launch event at Barclays Center on 7 August 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: AFP

Apple bug doesn’t allow notifications for SMS texts, iMessages

The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, US, 16 October 2019.

iOS 14.2 causing battery drain in some iPhones: Report

Customers look at an Apple iPhone 6 at an Apple reseller shop in Bangkok, Thailand, on 18 September. A significant number of Apple Inc customers are reporting their mobile devices have crashed after attempting to upload the new iOS 9 operating system, the latest in a line of launch glitches for the tech giant. Photo: Reuters

Samsung may launch 3 types of foldable phones in 2021

Samsung first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold is seen at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin. Photo: Reuters