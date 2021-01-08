Samsung unveils solar-charging eco remotes for TVs

Samsung has unveiled solar-charging eco-friendly remotes made of recycled plastic for its latest lineup of smart TVs.

The Eco Remote Control looks like any of Samsung’s TV clickers from recent years. But flip it around and a long panel of solar cells that can charge the internal battery, reports The Verge.

The remote has an energy-efficient circuit design that doesn’t require to change the batteries.

Samsung says each remote lasts two years and is made with 28 per cent recycled plastic (around 31g). It will also reduce tons of plastic waste per year and further its efforts to reduce its environmental impact.