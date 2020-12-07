Global cybercrime losses to exceed $1 trillion: McAfee report

The growing cybercrime incidents now cost the world economy more than $1 trillion, or just more than one per cent of global GDP, which is up more than 50 per cent from a 2018 report that put global losses at close to $600 billion, leading cybersecurity firm McAfee revealed on Monday.

Two-thirds of surveyed companies reported some kind of cyber incident in 2019 and the average cost was more than half a million dollars per incident.

IP theft and financial crime account for at least 75 per cent of cyber losses and pose the greatest threat to companies, according to the report conducted in partnership with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The report. titled ‘The Hidden Costs of Cybercrime,’ also explored the damage reported beyond financial losses, revealing that 92 per cent of businesses felt there were other negative effects on their business beyond financial costs and lost work hours after a cyber incident.