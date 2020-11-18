Google updates Maps to help people deal with pandemic

More than 1 billion people now turn to Google Maps to navigate the new normal and the company on Tuesday announced new updates related to COVID-19 layer in Maps along with Google Assistant Driving Mode.

The updated COVID-19 layer on Android and iOS will soon show more information, including all-time detected cases in an area, along with quick links to COVID-19 resources.

“On Android and iOS globally, you’ll start seeing how crowded your bus, train, or subway line is right now based on real-time feedback from Google Maps users around the world (wherever data is available),” said Dane Glasgow, VP of Product, Google Maps.

Google said that it’s helped nearly 10 million people get critical information about COVID-19 right from Google Maps since the COVID-19 layer was launched.