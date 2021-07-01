Huawei launches new 5G products

These product solutions are designed to support and enforce “1+N” 5G networks, according to a press release.

Enhanced by industry leading innovation, these five products will promote multi antenna technology to all bands and all scenarios for building a strong 5G network.

These products will enhance the 5G experience for users and help carriers to distribute their network in better way. Huawei's new products can be transported and installed with minimum effort while also delivering on performance, significantly improving construction efficiency and cost.