India bans 118 more Chinese apps

AFP
New Delhi
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Representational image. Photo: Reuters

India on Wednesday banned 118 Chinese apps as it stepped up economic hostilities over an increasingly bitter border showdown between the giant neighbours.

The Information Technology Ministry said the apps -- including services provided by China internet giant Tencent -- promoted activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

Advertisement

India and China have become embroiled in a series of deadly battles and showdowns on their Himalayan border in recent weeks.

More News

Long neglected armoured dinosaur finally gets its due

A life reconstruction of the Jurassic Period dinosaur Scelidosaurus, which lived roughly 193 million years ago, is seen in this artist's rendition released by the University of Cambridge, 27 August 2020.

Xiaomi launches Redmi 9C with AI triple camera in Bangladesh

Redmi 9C

'Three little pigs': Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

The Neuralink surgical robot is seen at this undated handout image obtained by Reuters on 29 August 2020.

Mammal-like Triassic creature beat polar winters by hibernating

Mammal-like Triassic creature beat polar winters by hibernating