India bans 118 more Chinese apps

India on Wednesday banned 118 Chinese apps as it stepped up economic hostilities over an increasingly bitter border showdown between the giant neighbours.
The Information Technology Ministry said the apps -- including services provided by China internet giant Tencent -- promoted activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".
India and China have become embroiled in a series of deadly battles and showdowns on their Himalayan border in recent weeks.