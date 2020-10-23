India warns Twitter over misrepresentation of map

IANS
New Delhi
Twitter logo
Twitter logoPhoto: Reuters

Taking strong exception to misrepresentation of the India map, the government has written a stern letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, saying that any attempt by the platform to disrespect the sovereignty and integrity of India, which is also reflected by the maps, is totally unacceptable.

The same is also unlawful, Ajay Sawhney, secretary, ministry of electronics and IT, said in the letter, according to IT Ministry sources.

The government issued the letter after Twitter wrongly showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of China.

Advertisement

Twitter later said that it quickly resolved the “technical issue”.

“We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday, and understand and respect the sensitivities around it. The teams have worked swiftly to investigate and resolve the concerned geotag issue,” a Twitter spokesperson said earlier this week.

The issue was first brought to attention by national security analyst Nitin Gokhale after he went live on Twitter from the Hall of Fame, a war memorial at Leh.

He discovered that the location of the war memorial at Leh was shown as “Jammu and Kashmir, People’s Republic of China.”

The IT secretary in his letter reminded Twitter that Leh is the headquarter of the Union Territory of Ladakh and both Ladakh as well as Jammu and Kashmir are integral and inalienable parts of India governed by the constitution of India.

He had asked Twitter to respect the sensitivities of Indian citizens.

The IT Secretary mentioned that any attempt to misrepresent the country’s map not only brings disrepute to Twitter but also raises questions about its neutrality and fairness as an intermediary.

More News

Flying physicians: UK engineers successfully test 'world's first jet suit paramedic'

A handout picture released on 25 September 2020 by the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) shows Gravity Industries founder and pilot Richard Browning taking part in a test flight of his jet-powered suit at Langdale pikes in the Lake District. Emergency responders and engineers in Britain said today they have successfully tested "the world's first jet suit paramedic", which could transform how life-savers reach isolated casualty sites.

Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death

Bob Hendrikx, Innovator & Biodesigner at YES! Delft Incubator of TU laboratory opens a Loop Cocoon, a living coffin made of mycelium, in Delft Netherlands 21 September 2020.

China sends satellites into space in first sea-based commercial launch

A representational image

NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies

Picture taken on 14 November 2016 shows the moon rising above Cape Town, South Africa.