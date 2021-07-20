Amazon shuts down Pegasus-owner NSO Group's infrastructure

After the massive Pegasus spyware controversy, Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is the Cloud arm of Amazon, has shut down infrastructure and accounts linked to the Israeli surveillance company NSO Group.

In a statement to Motherboard, an AWS spokesperson said that "When we learned of this activity, we acted quickly to shut down the relevant infrastructure and accounts.”

Reports have surfaced on military-grade Pegasus spyware from Israeli firm NSO Group being used by governments around the world to snoop on more than 50,000 people in 50 countries.