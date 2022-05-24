Bangladesh sees lowest data breach density in Asia: Study

Bangladesh has witnessed the lowest breach density in Asia with six breached email accounts per 100 internet users, according to a study.

Based in the Netherlands, cyber security and VPN service providing firm Surfshark conducted a study on countries with the highest data breach rates worldwide, said a press release.

Countries were sorted into six groups according to the breached email accounts per 100 users (breach density). The study does not include countries with less than 500,000 internet users or internet usage penetration lower than 10 per cent.