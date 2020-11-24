India to work with Bangladesh to help develop hi-tech parks, IT sector

India and Bangladesh will work together to invest in Bangladesh’s hi-tech parks and develop and flourish the Information Technology (IT) sector of the country, reports news agency BSS.

Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Kumar Doraiswami and state minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak discussed the matter at the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park conference room at ICT Tower in city’s Agargaon area on Tuesday, a press release said.

They discussed various issues of mutual interest, especially human resource development, development of IT industry and employment generation with the financial support of the government of India to implement IT or Hi-Tech Park establishment project at the district level (in 12 districts), the ongoing progress of information technology sector, investment potential in the ICT sector, technology transfer and cooperation in building a culture of start-ups, it added.