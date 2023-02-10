ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

Dr ChatGPT will see you soon.

The artificial intelligence system scored passing or near passing results on the US medical licensing exam, according to a study published on Thursday.

"Reaching the passing score for this notoriously difficult expert exam, and doing so without any human reinforcement, marks a notable milestone in clinical AI maturation," said the authors of the study published in the journal PLOS Digital Health.

"These results suggest that large language models may have the potential to assist with medical education, and potentially, clinical decision-making," they said.