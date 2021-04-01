Swiss robots use UV light to zap viruses aboard passenger planes

A robot armed with virus-killing ultraviolet light is being tested on Swiss airplanes, yet another idea aiming to restore passenger confidence and spare the travel industry more pandemic pain.

UVeya, a Swiss start-up, is conducting the trials of the robots with Dubai-based airport services company Dnata inside Embraer jets from Helvetic Airways, a charter airline owned by Swiss billionaire Martin Ebner.

Aircraft makers still must certify the devices and are studying the impact their UV light may have on interior upholstery, which could fade after much disinfection, UVeya co-founder Jodoc Elmiger said.