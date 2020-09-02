Long neglected armoured dinosaur finally gets its due

When the bones of the early armoured dinosaur Scelidosaurus were unearthed in 1858 in west Dorset, England, they comprised the first complete dinosaur skeleton ever identified.

But aside from cursory papers by pioneering British paleontologist Richard Owen in 1861 and 1863 that incompletely described its anatomy, Scelidosaurus was long neglected despite the landmark nature of its discovery.

That has now changed, with the first thorough evaluation of its fossils finally giving Scelidosaurus its due - showing that it had a unique anatomy and determining its place on the dinosaur family tree.