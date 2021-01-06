Microsoft to shut down Minecraft Earth game on 30 June

Microsoft will shut down its Minecraft Earth mobile game on 30 June that was was designed around free movement and collaborative play—two things that have become near impossible in the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The game took on Pokemon Go and covered the world in virtual blocks for players to meet and play together.

“We have made the difficult decision to re-allocate our resources to other areas that provide value to the Minecraft community and to end support for Minecraft Earth in June 2021,” the Minecraft team said in a statement on Tuesday.

“On 30 June, we will discontinue all content and service support for the game”.