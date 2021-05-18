Musk impersonators steal more than $2m in cryptocurrency

Over the last six months, consumers have lost over $2 million in cryptocurrency to scammers impersonating Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

For years, scammers have posed as Musk to fraud social media users out of cryptocurrency, Indo-Asian News Service reports from The Verge.

They use deceptive tactics on sites like Twitter, often using the same avatar images as Musk's account and slightly misspelling his username.

"Promises of guaranteed huge returns or claims that your cryptocurrency will be multiplied are always scams," the commission said in its report on 17 May.