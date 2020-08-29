Musk's Neuralink venture promises to reveal a 'working' brain-computer device

The company said it will provide an update on its work during a live webcast late on Friday afternoon, with Musk tweeting that the presentation will include a "working Neuralink device."

Musk, who frequently warns about the risks of artificial intelligence, is no stranger to revolutionising industries as chief executive of electric vehicle company Tesla Inc and aerospace manufacturer SpaceX.

During a Neuralink presentation in July 2019, Musk said the company was aiming to receive regulatory approval to implant its device in human trials by the end of this year.