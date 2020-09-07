NASA projects exploring link between COVID-19, environment

While scientists around the world are confined to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, NASA's Earth-observing satellites continue to orbit and send back images that reveal connections between the pandemic and environment.

"Satellites collect data all the time and don't require us to go out anywhere," said Hannah Kerner, an assistant research professor at the University of Maryland in the US.

Kerner is among eight researchers recently awarded a rapid-turnaround project grant, which supports investigators as they explore how COVID-19 lockdown measures are impacting the environment and how the environment can affect how the virus is spread.