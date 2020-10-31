New zero-day bug puts Windows OS at threat, reveals Google

A team of Google security researchers has revealed a zero-day vulnerability in the Microsoft Windows operating system that is under active exploitation.

According to Google project Zero technical lead Ben Hawkes, the zero-day vulnerability is expected to be patched on November 10.

“In addition to last week’s Chrome/freetype 0day (CVE-2020-15999), Project Zero also detected and reported the Windows kernel bug (CVE-2020-17087) that was used for a sandbox escape,” Hawkes said in a tweet on Friday.

“Currently we expect a patch for this issue to be available on 10 November,” he added.