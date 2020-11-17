Reactor pressure vessel, steam generator delivered to Rooppur NPP Construction site

Main equipment of the reactor compartment of Unit 1 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, the country’s first nuclear power plant, were delivered to the construction site of the plant, reports news agency UNB.
On 10 November, a special barge delivered reactor pressure vessel for VVER-1200 and a steam generator to the nuclear power plant construction site, said a press release of Rosatom, the construction company.
Earlier, on 20 October, the equipment arrived on the cargo vessel called “Daisy” at Mongla port, where it was reloaded onto a river barge.
The transportation of heavy-weight equipment (the weight of the reactor vessel - 333.6 tonnes, the steam generator - 340 tonnes) to the Rooppur NPP construction site took almost two and a half months.
The reactor pressure vessel and the steam generator were manufactured at the Atommash plant in Volgodonsk, Oblast, Russia. Atommash is a branch of the AEM-technologies company (part of the Rosatom machine-building division - Atomenergomash JSC).
The reactor is a vertical cylindrical body with an elliptical bottom, inside which the core and internals are located while steam generator is a cylindrical vessel with two elliptical bottoms.
The Rooppur NPP is planned to be built within the framework of an intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Bangladesh, which was concluded in November 2011.
In the fall of 2013, the foundation stone of the power plant was laid. The plant will consist of two units with VVER-type reactors, the life cycle of which is 60 years with the possibility of extension for another 20 years.