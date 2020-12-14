Russia-backed hackers targeting US govt agencies: Report

A Russia-based hacker group backed by the government is behind data breaches at the Treasury and Commerce departments and other US government agencies, The Washington Post reported.

The nation-state group was responsible for hacking the US State Department and the White House during the Barack Obama administration.

The group, known as APT29, or Cozy Bear, is also behind the attack on US-based cybersecurity firm FireEye, accessing its internal network and stole hacking tools the company uses to test the networks of its customers.

Several federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are investigating the breach, the report said on Sunday.

The National Security Council also held an emergency meeting at the White House on Saturday regarding the incident.