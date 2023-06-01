Once hostile, NASA holds first public meeting on UFOs

The truth is out there -- but we're going to need to look harder.

Scientists at NASA's first ever public meeting on "unidentified anomalous phenomena" -- more commonly called UFOs -- called Wednesday for a more rigorous scientific approach to clarify the origin of hundreds of mysterious sightings.

The space agency announced last year it was analysing observations in the sky that can't be identified as aerial or natural phenomena -- a subject that has long fascinated the public but was shunned by mainstream science.

An independent team of 16 scientists are due to report their findings in a report by the end of July, with Wednesday's working meeting a forum for its final deliberations.