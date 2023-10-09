Highest energy gamma rays from dead star, pulsar: Study

"These dead stars are almost entirely made up of neutrons and are incredibly dense: a teaspoon of their material has a mass of more than five billion tonnes, or about 900 times the mass of the Great Pyramid of Giza," explained H.E.S.S. scientist Emma de Ona Wilhelmi, a co-author of the publication.

Pulsars emit rotating beams of electromagnetic radiation, somewhat like cosmic lighthouses. If their beam sweeps across our solar system, we see flashes of radiation at regular time intervals.

These flashes, also called pulses of radiation, can be searched for in different energy bands of the electromagnetic spectrum. Scientists think that the source of this radiation is fast electrons produced and accelerated in the pulsar's magnetosphere while travelling towards its periphery. The magnetosphere is made up of plasma and electromagnetic fields that surround and co-rotate with the star.

"On their outward journey, the electrons acquire energy and release it in the form of the observed radiation beams," said Bronek Rudak from the Nicolaus Copernicus Astronomical Center (CAMK PAN) in Poland, also a co-author.

The Vela pulsar, located in the Southern sky in the constellation Vela (sail of the ship), is the brightest pulsar in the radio band of the electromagnetic spectrum and the brightest persistent source of cosmic gamma rays in the giga-electronvolts (GeV) range.