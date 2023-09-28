Brain implants could restore paralysed patients' arm movements

A paralysed Swiss man has become the first person to test a new technology that reads his thoughts using AI and then transmits signals through his own nervous system to his arms, hands and fingers in order to restore movement.

The treatment, a combination of a brain-computer interface and a spinal implant, had previously allowed a paraplegic patient to walk again, a breakthrough that was published in the scientific journal Nature in May.

But this is the first time it's being used for "upper extremity function," Onward, the Dutch company behind it, said Wednesday. "The mobility of the arm is more complex," surgeon Jocelyne Bloch, who carried out the implantation procedures, told AFP.

Though walking comes with its own challenges -- notably balance -- "the musculature of the hand is quite fine, with many different small muscles activated at the same time for certain movements," she said.