Scientists explain how Butterfly Nebula got its wings

Planetary nebulae form when red giant stars expel their outermost layers as they run out of helium fuel, becoming hot, dense white dwarf stars that are roughly the size of Earth. The material that was shed, enriched in carbon, forms dazzling patterns as it is blown gently into the interstellar medium.

Most planetary nebulae are roughly circular, but a few have an hourglass or wing-like shape, like the aptly named 'Butterfly Nebula'. These shapes are likely formed by the gravitational tug of a second star orbiting the nebula's 'parent' star, causing the material to expand into a pair of nebular lobes, or 'wings'. Like an expanding balloon, the wings grow over time without changing their original shape. Yet new research shows that something is amiss in the Butterfly Nebula.