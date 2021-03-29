AI might prove helpful against asbestos-linked cancer: Study

A new international genomics research led by the University of Leicester used artificial intelligence (AI) to study an aggressive form of cancer, which could be helpful in improving patient outcomes.

Mesothelioma is caused by breathing asbestos particles and most commonly occurs in the linings of the lungs or abdomen. Currently, only seven per cent of people survive five years after diagnosis, with a prognosis averaging 12 to 18 months.

New research undertaken by the Leicester Mesothelioma Research Programme has now revealed that they evolve along similar or repeated paths between individuals by using AI analysis of DNA-sequenced mesotheliomas. These paths predict the aggressiveness and possible therapy of this otherwise incurable cancer.