Air pollution may up risk of neurological disorders: Study

New research adds to the growing body of evidence that air pollution is significantly associated with an increased risk of hospital admissions for several neurological disorders, including Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and other dementias.

For the study, published in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health, the research team analysed the link between fine particulate (PM2.5) pollution and neurodegenerative diseases in the US.

Particulate matter (PM2.5) -- tiny airborne particles smaller than 1/10,000 of an inch in diameter—comes from various combustion-related sources including industrial emissions, transportation, wildfires and chemical reactions of pollutants in the atmosphere.