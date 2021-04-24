Astronauts aboard SpaceX capsule prepare for docking at ISS

A recycled SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule with four astronauts aboard was speeding on its way to the International Space Station, where the spacecraft is set to dock early Saturday.

It was the third crew sent to the ISS by SpaceX, as part of its multibillion dollar contract with NASA, and the first time the company was reusing a rocket and spacecraft.

The Crew-2 mission, which includes the first European, Thomas Pesquet of France, blasted off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida before dawn on Friday.

“We’re glad to be back in space,” said mission commander Shane Kimbrough of the United States.