Astronomers find black hole spins on its side

A recent discovery by a team of astronomers found that the black hole spins on its side.

The team published their findings in the journal ‘Science’.

Scientist Svetlana Berdyugina, professor of Astrophysics at the University of Freiburg and Director of the Leibniz Institute for Solar Physics (KIS), together with an international team of astronomers, has reliably measured for the first time a large difference between the rotation axis of the black hole and the axis of the orbit of the binary star system named MAXI J1820+070.