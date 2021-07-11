Benefits of mRNA vaccines outweigh rare heart risks: WHO

The benefits of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines outweigh the very small risk they might cause heart inflammation, as the jabs reduce hospitalisations and deaths, an advisory panel of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

In a statement, the WHO said that reports of two rare conditions–myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, and of its lining, called pericarditis–had typically occurred within days of vaccination, mainly among younger males after the second dose.