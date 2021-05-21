Blood parameters alter with altitude change, finds study on Tibetan migrants

Blood parameters of people alter when they change their altitude, a study done on Tibetans by the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, has found.

Tibetans are one of the oldest high-altitude inhabitants in the world. There are known genetic and physiological factors that help them endure low-oxygen conditions. However, their population have now moved to low-altitude regions such Karnataka.

K. Thangaraj and his team from CSIR-CCMB studied changes in physiological factors of Tibetans who now inhabit low-altitude regions.

Physiological factors of the people of the Tibetan ethnicity from various regions of the high altitudes of Ladakh at 4,500-4,900 metres were compared with those inhabiting in the Tibetan settlements in Bylakuppe, Karnataka at an altitude of around 850 metres.