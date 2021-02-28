‘Brain stimulation & exercise can restore movement in ataxia’

Researchers have shown that a combination of deep brain stimulation (DBS) and exercise has potential benefits for treating ataxia.

Ataxia is a rare genetic neurodegenerative disease characterized by progressive irreversible problems with movement.

Working with a mouse model of the human condition, the researchers discovered that combining DBS targeted to the cerebellum, a major motor center in the brain, and exercise rescued limb coordination and stepping.

“People with ataxia usually have progressive problems with movement, including impaired balance and coordination that affect the person’s ability to walk, talk and use fine motor skills,” said researcher Lauren Miterko from the Baylor College of Medicine in the US.

“There are limited treatment options for this condition, and patients typically survive 15 to 20 years after symptoms first appear,” the researcher added.