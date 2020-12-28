China launches new remote sensing satellite

IANS
Beijing

China has launched a new remote sensing satellite which will be used for scientific experiments.

It was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 11.44pm on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The satellite, Yaogan-33, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

It was the 357th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

The mission also sent a micro and nano technology experiment satellite into orbit.

The two satellites will be used for scientific experiments, land resources survey, crop yield estimation and disaster prevention and reduction.

Advertisement

More News

Women in last trimester unlikely to pass COVID-19 infection to newborns

Pregnancy image

Human brains generate common code to mark others’ location

Human brains generate common code to mark others’ location

Researchers identify over 109,000 impact craters on moon

Researchers work next to Chang'e-5 lunar return capsule carrying moon samples, after it landed in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on 17 December 2020

Bangladesh 65th in cyber security index, China 80th: NCSI

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on 13 May 2017