China’s Mars probe travels more than 400 million km

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced on Sunday that the country’s Mars probe Tianwen-1 has travelled more than 400 million km and is expected to enter the Red Planet’s orbit next month.

As of 6am on Sunday, the probe had flown in space for 163 days and was about 130 million km from Earth and about 8.3 million km from Mars, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the CNSA, the probe is functioning stably and is scheduled to slow down before entering Mars orbit in more than a month and preparing itself to land on the Red Planet.

Since its launch on 23 July 2020, the Mars probe has captured an image showing both Earth and the Moon, as well as taking several selfies. It has carried out three orbital corrections, a deep-space manoeuver and self-checks on multiple payloads.