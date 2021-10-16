Chinese astronauts arrive at space station for longest mission

Three astronauts successfully docked with China's new space station on Saturday on what is set to be Beijing's longest crewed mission to date and the latest landmark in its drive to become a major space power.

The three blasted off shortly after midnight (1600 GMT Friday) from the Jiuquan launch centre in northwestern China's Gobi desert, the China Manned Space Agency said, with the team expected to spend six months at the Tiangong space station.

The space agency declared the launch a success and said the crew "were in good shape".

The Shenzhou-13 vessel carrying the three completed its docking with the radial port of the space station less than seven hours after the launch.