Coffee waste can boost forest recovery, claims study

A new study by researchers at the British Ecological Society finds that coffee pulp, a waste product of coffee production, can be used to speed up tropical forest recovery on post-agricultural land.

The findings are published in the journal of British Ecological Society – “Ecological Solutions and Evidence”. In the study, researchers from ETH-Zurich and the University of Hawai spread 30 dump truck loads of coffee pulp on a 35 x 40m area of degraded land in Costa Rica and marked out a similar-sized area without coffee pulp as a control.

"The results were dramatic," said Rebecca Cole, lead author of the study. "The area treated with a thick layer of coffee pulp turned into a small forest in only two years while the control plot remained dominated by non-native pasture grasses."