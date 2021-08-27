Common antidepressant cut hospitalisations in Covid patients

The drug resulted in approximately a 30 per cent reduction in the primary outcome. The proportion of patients observed in an emergency room foA less than 6 hours or admitted to hospital due to Covid was lower for the fluvoxamine group compared to placebo.

The study is one of only a few large Phase 3 platform randomised clinical trials to find evidence for an intervention that can be provided to patients before they become severely ill and prevent the likelihood of patients developing advanced disease.

The findings have the potential to change how Covid-19 is treated around the world as fluvoxamine is cheap, well understood, and widely available in most countries.