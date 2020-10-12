Coronavirus 'can survive for 28 days on surfaces': Study

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can survive on items such as banknotes and phones for up to 28 days in cool, dark conditions, according to a study by Australia's national science agency.

Researchers at CSIRO's disease preparedness centre tested the longevity of SARS-CoV-2 in the dark at three temperatures, showing survival rates decreased as conditions became hotter, the agency said Monday.

The scientists found that at 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit), SARS-CoV-2 was "extremely robust" on smooth surfaces -- like mobile phone screens -- surviving for 28 days on glass, steel and plastic banknotes.