Covid-19 may bring a new wave of diabetes: Study

While diabetes is known to be a risk factor for severe Covid outcomes, researchers are now observing a new long-term health concern in patients hospitalised with Covid-19–an increase in new-onset hyperglycemia, or high levels of blood sugar lasting months after the infection.

Researchers from the Boston Children's Hospital assessed the health of 551 people admitted to the hospital for Covid-19 in Italy from March through May 2020.

About half of the patients (46 per cent), with no history of diabetes, were found to have new hyperglycemia.