Covid antibodies are transferred from pregnant women to their babies

The findings of a recent study suggested that antibodies that help in guarding against the Covid-19 virus are transferred from mothers to their babies while in the womb.

This discovery, published in the ‘American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology’, adds to growing evidence that suggests that pregnant women who generate protective antibodies after contracting the coronavirus often convey some of that natural immunity to their fetuses.

The findings also lend support to the idea that vaccinating mothers-to-be may also have benefits for their newborns.

“Since we can now say that the antibodies pregnant women make against Covid-19 have been shown to be passed down to their babies, we suspect that there’s a good chance they could pass down the antibodies the body makes after being vaccinated as well,” said Yawei Jenny Yang, an assistant professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and the study’s senior author.