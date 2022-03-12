Distinct biological ages across individuals’ various organs, systems: Study

It often feels nice when someone tells us that we look younger than our chronological age. But ageing is more than skin deep. Our various organs and systems may have different ages, at least from a biological perspective, according to a study.

In the study, published in the journal ‘Cell Reports’, an international team of investigators used biomarkers, statistical modelling, and other techniques to develop tools for measuring the biological ages of various organ systems. Based on their findings, the researchers reported that there are multiple “clocks” within the body that vary widely based on factors including genetics and lifestyle in each individual.